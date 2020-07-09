Thursday, July 9, 2020 – Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has left tongues wagging after she flaunted her new Bentley and stated that her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Diamond Platinumz, helped her purchase the luxury ride.

The mother of five shared a photo on her insta-story posing next to the new Bentley with the caption:

“Sante baba T for the top-up.”

The duo used to be the ‘it’ celebrity couple in East Africa but Zari dumped Diamond on Valentine’s Day three years ago citing infidelity.

However, in June this year, Zari revealed that the high flying Bongo singer is back in her life but just to provide for their two children (Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan)

This is after Diamond had been absent for close to two years which saw Zari call him a dead beat dad and even threatened to drag him to court.

But of late, they have been warming up to each other leaving Netizens wondering if they could get back together.

See the photo of the multi-million ride below.

