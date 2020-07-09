Thursday, July 9, 2020 – Aoko Atieno has finally found a partner to attack brainless slay queens who have no value to add to men.

This lady called Rachel, a member of anti-slay queen movement, put up a post that has gone viral, advising men to avoid ladies aged below 30 like a plague.

According to Rachel, most ladies aged below 30 have nothing good to offer apart from drinking like fish and hopping from one night club to another, looking for men to buy them beer.

She also called them out for lacking proper hygiene ‘down there.’

This is one interesting post.

Read how she mercilessly attacked slay queens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST