Thursday July 9, 2020 – Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, and Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, left the country to Dubai on Thursday to visit ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, who is recovering at a Dubai hospital after undergoing a minor surgery last week.

Joho and Junet were aboard a lavish Airbus A318 private jet reportedly hired by the Kenyan Government to bring back Raila Odinga to Kenya

“Off to Dubai with Junet Mohamed to see Baba,” Mombasa Governor Hasssan Ali Joho said.

However, in one of the photos they posted, there was a woman’s hand bag which means that there was an unidentified lady in that lavish jet.

Here is a photo of a woman’s handbag inside the said jet.

