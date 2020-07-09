Thursday July 9, 2020 – Embattled Kirinyaga Deputy Governor, Peter Ndambiri, has admitted to having met suspects being investigated for the theft of a Ksh 138 million donation.

Speaking yesterday, Ndambiri stated that he met a man who identified himself as Professor Mwachodzi wa Mwachofi who told him about the Karoti Girls Secondary School project.

The Ksh138 million was part of a Ksh571 million Homeland Educational International project set up to support local students to learn online.

Homeland is funded by DLAMS International, a non-governmental organization.

“I thought it was a good idea.”

“I even accommodated him and two other people in my house.”

“I reported them to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) office in Mwea when I became suspicious,” he explained.

He added that he considered himself a whistleblower, and as such, he should not be pursued as a corruption suspect.

“I am the one who alerted detectives about the scandal.”

“How can I then be a party to it?” he wondered.

He added that he was ready to cooperate with the police in the probe.

Ndambiri claimed that his political rivals had taken this opportunity to implicate him in the scandal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST