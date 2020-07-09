Thursday July 7, 2020 – The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly hired a private jet to airlift National Super Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, back to Kenya after successfully undergoing surgery in Dubai.

On Thursday afternoon, a lavish Airbus A318 private jet left Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) headed to Dubai where the former Prime Minister is recovering.

“Off to Dubai with Junet Mohamed to see Baba,” Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho said.

A super mid-sized jet like the one the two were riding in – an Airbus 318 to be exact – will set your bank account a cool Sh 500,000 back each hour according to Paramount Business – a private jet charter company.

The move to hire the jet was informed by the existing air travel restrictions brought about by novel coronavirus.

Raila, who underwent surgery at a top German facility in the U.A.E, flew out of the country aboard a private jet and he will be back over the weekend.

Off to Dubai with @JunetMohamed to see Baba. pic.twitter.com/1vrq4cuSj2 — Governor Hassan Joho (@HassanAliJoho) July 9, 2020

Off to Dubai with @HassanAliJoho to see Baba. SC @ahmednasirlaw don’t feel bad. He is BABA! pic.twitter.com/0cSnvrMFuW — Hon. Junet Mohamed, CBS (@JunetMohamed) July 9, 2020

The Kenyan DAILY POST