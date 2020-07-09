Thursday, July 9, 2020 – A 20 year old man’s expedition along the River Tana turned tragic after he drowned while shooting a video.

According to witnesses, the deceased who has been identified as Abdullahi Mukhtar, slipped while shooting a video along the banks of River Tana on Monday and his body was retrieved on Wednesday, July 8th, three days after the tragic incident.

Confirming the incident, Garissa County Red Cross manager, Mohammed Dubow, said:

“We have been searching for his body since the first day with no success, but today we managed to retrieve his body and it is now with the family,”

According to the family, the deceased was in the company of his brother and sister when he slipped and drowned.

This comes a week after two form four students drowned while swimming in a river in Lari, Kiambu County.

Brian Kiiru, 17, and Brian Githinji, 18, drowned as they tried to save one of their friend Elvis Njuguna, 17, who had stuck in the river.

“When I got stuck, I called them to come and help me and they came and successfully pushed me out, I held on to nearby vegetation and crawled out of the river,” Elvis said

“When I reached a safe place and looked behind but never saw any of them, I knew something was wrong,” he said.

