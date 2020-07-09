Thursday July 9, 2020 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is set to lose another key function to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services led by General Mohamed Badi after Nairobi MCAs approved a motion tabled in the Assembly in early July 2020.

Sonko and Badi have been embroiled in a show of might with both leaders launching projects in Nairobi.

Nominated MCA, June Ndegwa, tabled the motion seeking to hand over payment of pending bills under the Finance docket to Badi’s team, a matter which the Sonko administration vehemently opposed.

MCAs accused Finance CEC, Allan Igambi, of being ineffective and biased and orchestrating delays in payment of pending bills.

“It is outrageous that Nairobi County has a pending bill of Ksh9, 800 owed to a supplier and dating back to 2019,” Ndegwa proclaimed.

She further detailed that the CEC was yet to pay Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) amid the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic that has been stifling business.

The MCAs want Badi’s team to take up the role and hasten payments.

They also called for scrutiny of the pending bills.

Sonko’s Communication Director, Jacob Elkanah, however, hit back at the MCAs and asked them to exercise caution while discussing issues subject to the constitution.

“The Public Finance Management Act is very clear on Finance issues.”

“Let the angry MCAs follow the due process on matters payment.”

“That’s the work of the Finance Department,” Elkanah said in a response.

The unprecedented transfer of deeds signed by Sonko has been a contentious issue ever since the Governor handed four functions to the National Government on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020.

The four duties Sonko handed over were Health, Transport, Public works and Planning, and Development Services.

Badi impressed President Uhuru Kenyatta with his first 100 days in office report, with Sonko bouncing later on to promise Nairobi residents more development and infrastructure projects.

