Thursday June 9, 2020 – Revered blogger and social media activist, Robert Alai, has revealed the amount of money which President Uhuru Kenyatta paid ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, to accept his handshake on March 9th, 2018.

On that day, Raila Odinga marched to Harambee House accompanied by his daughter, Winnie Odinga, and Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, where they made a truce with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Though lawyer Miguna Miguna has been claiming that Raila Odinga was bribed with Sh 50 billion, Alai said Uhuru bribed the former Prime Minisiter with Sh 7 billion.

“Baba was paid for BBI machinations through the Rai family who purportedly bought Kisumu Molasses Plant at Sh 7 billion.”

“But baba doesn’t like to spend money.”

“Uhuru paid for the chartered flight to take him to Dubai and bring him back.”

“Baba anafanyia nini pesa? Awuoro!” Alai asked.

Raila Odinga is currently recovering in a Dubai hotel after undergoing a surgery in a German facility based in Dubai.

