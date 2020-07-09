Thursday July 9, 2020 – Yesterday’s 4-hour meeting that was held at the Pan Afric Hotel in Nairobi and attended by key leaders from Mt Kenya region has jolted some political heavyweights and has raised more questions over the region’s standing in the race to 2022.

Despite Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi announcing that the lunch meeting was convened to celebrate the recently appointed National Assembly Majority Leader, Amos Kimunya, he inadvertently revealed that politics was also part of the discussions.

“We are very happy that he (Kimunya) is now leading our troops for Jubilee in the National Assembly especially now we are in an interesting time going forward, with BBI coming and 2022 also ahead and it is good to have elders like him leading the August House,” he stated.

Those at the meeting convened by Speaker Justin Muturi were Agriculture CS Peter Munya, National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya, former presidential candidate Peter Kenneth, Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyajui, Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, and Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru.

The meeting was touted by political pundits as a move to lay a foundation for the much-awaited Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) final report.

All the members present during the meeting are close to the Head of State and are key point men in the region to spearhead the BBI agenda.

Agriculture CS Munya’s presence at the meeting, despite his former rivalry with Governor Kiraitu during the 2017 gubernatorial race, gave a strong indication of the possibility of new alliances in the run-up to the 2022 General Elections.

