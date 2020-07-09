Thursday July 9, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto is planning to shock the nation with his resignation from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government.

However, the DP will not do so before next year.

This was revealed by Jubilee Deputy Secretary General, Caleb Kositany, who noted Ruto plans to host delegations in his upmarket Karen residence and rural Sugoi homes until next year then bolt.

Kositany maintained that Ruto will neither resign nor quit Jubilee despite his relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta deteriorating until next year when he will make the big announcement.

“We are going nowhere and the DP will not resign despite the frustration.”

“What we have done for Jubilee and this Government must count and it will count,” Soi MP, Caleb Kositany, said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by former Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen who stated that Ruto will not leave despite the hurdles that have been put on his path and his isolation from Government.

He maintained that the DP will enjoy the trappings of power entitled to his office until he is ready to leave closer to elections.

“We laud the DP for demonstrating patience and humility in the face of all these humiliations and provocation.”

“We believe history will be kind to the DP when the time comes,” said Kipchumba Murkomen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST