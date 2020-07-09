Thursday July 9, 2020 – Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, and Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, are in deep trouble after President Uhuru Kenyatta at a funeral.

According to reports, the two risk losing their Jubilee Party membership after taking a swipe at the Head of State over numerous issues.

While attending a funeral in Nandi County, the two blamed Uhuru for increasing police brutality countrywide and also took issue with the leadership changes in Parliament.

Jubilee Party’s Nakuru Branch secretariat which is headed by David Manyara disclosed that they had discussed extensively regarding the conduct of the two leaders who have been accused of continuously attacking the party leader.

“This is the first meeting since the current pandemic hit us.”

“We have discussed at length the conduct of Ngunjiri and Kihika who have been negating the party principles,” stated Manyara.

Also in the ouster list are a number of members of the County Assembly of Nakuru behind a move to impeach Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

