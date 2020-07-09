Responsibilities

The functions of the Records Management Assistant shall be to-

  • Assist in the implementation of records management policies and procedures;
  • Provide support in the security of files and information;
  • Provide support in the handling of documents, pending correspondences and bring ups;
  • Participate in disposal schedules in accordance with relevant government laws and regulations;
  • Provide support in classifying and indexing of records;
  • Provide support in mail management; and
  • Participate in maintaining, verifying and evaluating existing records management systems.

 Key Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Records Management, Information Management, or Information Science or Library Science or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
  • Have a minimum period of two (2) years’ work experience in records management;
  • Proficiency in computer applications; and
  • Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

Skills

The following additional core competencies and skills will be required for the Position

  • Organizational skills
  • Public Relations skills
  • Communication skills in both English and Kiswahili
  • Interpersonal skills

Job Benefits

SALARY SCALE

BASIC PAY:

40,567 x 3,709 – 44,276 X 3,709 – 47,985 x 3,709 – 51 ,694 x 3,709 55,403 x 3,709 – 59,112 per month

HOUSE ALLOWANCE: Kshs. 10,000

COMMUTTER ALLOWANCE: Kshs.5,OOO

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to provide evidence or clearance by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Kenya Revenue Authority (Tax Compliance Certificate), Police Clearance Certificate, Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), and Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) Certificate of Clearance.

