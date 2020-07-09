Responsibilities

The functions of the Records Management Assistant shall be to-

Assist in the implementation of records management policies and procedures;

Provide support in the security of files and information;

Provide support in the handling of documents, pending correspondences and bring ups;

Participate in disposal schedules in accordance with relevant government laws and regulations;

Provide support in classifying and indexing of records;

Provide support in mail management; and

Participate in maintaining, verifying and evaluating existing records management systems.

Key Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Records Management, Information Management, or Information Science or Library Science or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Have a minimum period of two (2) years’ work experience in records management;

Proficiency in computer applications; and

Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

Skills

The following additional core competencies and skills will be required for the Position

Organizational skills

Public Relations skills

Communication skills in both English and Kiswahili

Interpersonal skills

Job Benefits

SALARY SCALE

BASIC PAY:

40,567 x 3,709 – 44,276 X 3,709 – 47,985 x 3,709 – 51 ,694 x 3,709 55,403 x 3,709 – 59,112 per month

HOUSE ALLOWANCE: Kshs. 10,000

COMMUTTER ALLOWANCE: Kshs.5,OOO

Click Here To Apply

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to provide evidence or clearance by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Kenya Revenue Authority (Tax Compliance Certificate), Police Clearance Certificate, Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), and Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) Certificate of Clearance.