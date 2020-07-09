Thursday July 9, 2020 – Renowned columnist and scholar, Prof Makau Mutua, has predicted doom for the country after President Uhuru Kenyatta ended the cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi and Mombasa Counties.

In a tweet after President Uhuru Kenyatta partially opened the economy on Monday, Makau, who is a distinguished law Professor in the United States, said Uhuru was playing with a live grenade when he reopened the economy.

“It’s playing with a live grenade when you RE-OPEN while cases are EXPONENTIALLY rising,” Makau said.

In March when Kenya recorded its first case, Mutua dismissed prayers as a waste of time saying the country should turn to science instead.

The vocal Professor argued the disease could wipe out human beings from the earth if it is not combated early enough.

“Prayers won’t help Kenya combat the coronavirus pandemic.”

“Let’s stop this superstition and return to science.”

“This primordialism and naivete could wipe us off the face of the map,” the Professor said.

