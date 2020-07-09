Thursday July 9, 2020 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has been dealt a severe blow after the High Court refused to stop MCAs from impeaching her.

In his ruling, Justice Weldon Korir said Ngilu’s application had not met the threshold needed to be granted conservatory orders.

Ngilu filed a case on June 14th, in a bid to stop Kitui MCAs from tabling an impeachment motion against her.

Further, the judge faulted the application, noting that it should have been filed in Kitui instead of Nairobi County.

“Impeachment of a Governor is akin to an election petition.”

“It would, therefore, be advisable that any person desirous of filing a court case with respect to impeachment should approach a High Court within the County in which the impeachment is taking place,” the court held.

Judge Korir said it is important for local residents of the affected County to have access to the court where the proceedings are taking place.

