Thursday July 9, 2020 – Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri has hailed himself as a hero despite being investigated for corruption.

Speaking yesterday, Ndambiri detailed how he foiled a well-organised plan to embezzle a whopping Sh138 million at Karoti Girls High School.

The Ksh138 million was part of a Ksh571 million Homeland Educational International project set up to support local students to learn online.

Homeland is funded by DLAMS International, a non-governmental organisation.

“The team (DLAMS) led by Professor Mwachodzi Mwachofi introduced themselves and I inquired whether he had all the required documentation and approvals from the Ministry of Education.”

“I got suspicious about the dealings and reported the matter to the DCI.”

“There was no money received or lost.”

“The accusations are baseless and DCI making arrests indicates I did what was required of me,” Ndambiri stated.

He added that he considered himself a whistleblower, and as such he urged that he should not be pursued as a corruption suspect.

“I am the one who alerted detectives about the scandal.”

“How can I then be a party to it?” he wondered.

He added that he was ready to cooperate with the police in the probe.

DLAMS President Mwachodzi on his end notified the DCI that a number of his staff were arrested on Wednesday, June 3rd for reportedly managing an unregistered company.

The Kenyan DAILY POST