Thursday July 9, 2020 – Former Machakos Senator, Johnston Muthama, has asked the Kamba community to prepare for many more years in the opposition should they follow Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, who he described as a coward who was leading the community to the ditch.

The two friends turned-foes are lately caught up in a high- octane exchange of words, with Muthama declaring his support for Deputy President William Ruto.

According to Muthama, Kalonzo’s more than three decades in political leadership had not benefited the community.

“Kalonzo has led the Kamba Community to the ditch, and I want to state clearly that as from now onwards, I will not allow him bury the whole community due to his coward leadership,” Muthama stated.

Muthama, who recently ditched the Wiper Party, claimed that Kalonzo was keen to get the Presidency on a silver platter.

Last month, Kalonzo signed a working agreement with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking at his Gigiri office, Muthama said that Kalonzo was hoping that Uhuru and his handshake partner, opposition chief Raila Odinga, will hand over the mantle to him as a compromise candidate.

“Kalonzo lacks three things to become president: He does not have money to run a campaign.”

“He is unable to convince Kenyans to vote for him and lastly, Raila and Uhuru cannot just hand the mantle to someone who has been opposing them,” said Muthama.

The Kenyan DAILY POST