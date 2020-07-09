Thursday July 9, 2020 – A Gatundu South resident has gone to court seeking to have Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, declared unfit to hold public office.

Elijah Gicharu Kimani said he conducted a self-driven audit of the Gatundu South Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and allegedly discovered cases of nepotism, abuse of office and conflict of interest in the awarding of contracts amounting to Ksh.170, 878,413.

According to Kimani, Kuria allegedly awarded contracts worth Sh.32, 531,540 in six schools to Finishline Construction Ltd, a company whose director they said is his brother, Aloise Kinyanjui Kuria.

Mwaura Timber Yard Ltd Director, Charles Regeru Nguru, who the petitioner said is Kuria’s brother, received contracts worth Sh.15, 761,445 in three schools.

The petitioner also alleged that two of Kuria’s other brothers, John Nome Kuria and James Koigi Kuria, are directors of Supreme General Traders Ltd which was allegedly awarded contracts worth Sh.5, 808, 468 in Mutungu Secondary School.

Contracts worth Sh.10, 267, 955 in two schools were awarded to Lujatech Enterprises Ltd, a company whose directors court papers said are Charles Regeru Nguru (brother), Jane Muthoni Regeru (Sister-in-Law), Lucy Wambui Regeru (niece) and Teresia Mwihaki Regeru (niece) of the respondent.

He wants the court to declare Kuria unfit to hold office over nepotism and mismanagement of CDF funds.

The Kenyan DAILY POST