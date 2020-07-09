Our client is an NGO working in Migori County looking to engage a Management Trainee Graduate.
Job Description
Gains knowledge and experience required for promotion to management positions under direction of experienced personnel by performing the following duties.
Responsibilities
- Receive training and performs duties in departments of Finance, Sales and marketing, Operations and Production.
- Learns line and staff functions, operations, management viewpoints and company policies and practices that affect each phase of business.
- Sets performance goals and objectives with upper management.
- Monitors performance progress with management and key trainers.
- Observes experienced workers to acquire knowledge of methods, procedures, and standards required for performance of departmental duties.
- Receives training in functions and operations of related departments to facilitate subsequent transferability between departments and to provide greater promotional opportunities.
- Provide administrative support (e.g. data entry)
- Participate in company’s strategic planning
- Help managers in evaluating performance (e.g. writing reports, analysing data)
- Keep track of business revenue
- Research ways to increase profitability and lower risk
- Any other duty assigned by the management
Minimum Requirements
- Preferable experience in management or similar/relevant field (e.g. Sales, Customer Services, and Operations etc.)
- A degree in Management or Business
- Strong verbal, written, analytical and presentation skills.
- Ability to interact effectively with a wide range of staff throughout the company.
- Position requires proficiency in Word, Excel, Access and PowerPoint.
- Excellent math and computational ability
- Effective communication skills
How To Apply
Eligible and interested candidates should send their CV and application letter to aurumconsultantsltd@gmail.com on or before 10th July 2020. Candidates applying must be willing to work in Migori/ourside Nairobi.