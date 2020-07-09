Our client is an NGO working in Migori County looking to engage a Management Trainee Graduate.

Job Description

Gains knowledge and experience required for promotion to management positions under direction of experienced personnel by performing the following duties.

Responsibilities

Receive training and performs duties in departments of Finance, Sales and marketing, Operations and Production.

Learns line and staff functions, operations, management viewpoints and company policies and practices that affect each phase of business.

Sets performance goals and objectives with upper management.

Monitors performance progress with management and key trainers.

Observes experienced workers to acquire knowledge of methods, procedures, and standards required for performance of departmental duties.

Receives training in functions and operations of related departments to facilitate subsequent transferability between departments and to provide greater promotional opportunities.

Provide administrative support (e.g. data entry)

Participate in company’s strategic planning

Help managers in evaluating performance (e.g. writing reports, analysing data)

Keep track of business revenue

Research ways to increase profitability and lower risk

Any other duty assigned by the management

Minimum Requirements

Preferable experience in management or similar/relevant field (e.g. Sales, Customer Services, and Operations etc.)

A degree in Management or Business

Strong verbal, written, analytical and presentation skills.

Ability to interact effectively with a wide range of staff throughout the company.

Position requires proficiency in Word, Excel, Access and PowerPoint.

Excellent math and computational ability

Effective communication skills

How To Apply

Eligible and interested candidates should send their CV and application letter to aurumconsultantsltd@gmail.com on or before 10th July 2020. Candidates applying must be willing to work in Migori/ourside Nairobi.