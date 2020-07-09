Thursday July 9, 2020 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has said that Kenyatta National Hospital has run out of beds in ICU and has described the situation as deplorable.

Speaking during a virtual meeting with the Senate’s Committee on Information and Communication Technology on Thursday morning, Kagwe said the Ministry is currently expanding the Kenyatta University Teaching Referral & Research Hospital to increase its capacity to cater for the increasing number of Covid19 patients.

He said the hospital’s 500 beds are already full, and that the Ministry will add more beds to accommodate more patients.

He warned that the country is staring at overwhelmed health facilities by September or October whether private or public hospitals if the Covid19 cases continue to rise.

Kagwe also reiterated that Covid19 patients will not be brought to Nairobi for treatment because chances are that Nairobi itself would have been overwhelmed.

