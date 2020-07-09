Thursday, July 9, 2020 – The Kenyan passport has retained its position among the most powerful passports in the world amid the Covid19 pandemic.

According to the newly released Henley Passport Index, the Kenyan passport is ranked at position 72 globally and seventh in Africa.

The index measures the world’s most travel-friendly passports, based on the number of destinations their holders can access visa-free or visa-on-arrival.

Seychelles is the most powerful passport in Africa with (151 destinations) followed by Mauritius (145), South Africa (101), Botswana (82), Namibia (75), Lesotho (74), and Swaziland (72).

Amanda Smit, the Managing Partner and Head of South, East, and Central Africa at Henley, hailed the Kenyan passport’s resilience in retaining its position.

“The much-considered destinations are the ones which have effectively handled the coronavirus outbreak, and especially those which have declared themselves virus-free.

“International airline travel is still on halt, but it is to be expected that more people will look at various destinations to settle as soon as airspace is open,” she said.

The Japanese passport is the most powerful as its holders get access to 191 destinations around the world Visa free.

The Singapore passport is second with 190 destinations while the South Korean passport tied with the German passport in third place with a score of 189.

On the other hand, North Korea is the worst passport followed by Libya, Nepal and Palestinina Territory

The best passports to hold in 2020:

1. Japan (191 destinations)

2. Singapore (190)

3. South Korea, Germany (189)

4. Italy, Finland, Spain, Luxembourg (188)

5. Denmark, Austria (187)

6. Sweden, France, Portugal, Netherlands, Ireland (186)

7. Switzerland, United States, United Kingdom, Norway, Belgium (185)

8. Greece, New Zealand, Malta, Czech Republic (184)

9. Canada, Australia (183)

10. Hungary (181)

The worst passports to hold:

103. North Korea (39 destinations)

104. Libya, Nepal, Palestinian Territory (38)

105. Somalia, Yemen (33)

106. Pakistan (32)

107. Syria (29)

108. Iraq (28)

109. Afghanistan (26)

The Kenyan DAILY POST.