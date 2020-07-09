Thursday, July 9, 2020 – A Naivasha court has committed Beatrice Mwende, the woman who strangled her four children to death, to a mental institution.

The judge ruled that Ms. Mwende be transferred to Mathare Hospital after the mental assessment report showed that she’s not fit to stand trial.

The prosecution had told Naivasha Senior Resident Magistrate Lyna Sarapai that they were ready to charge the accused with four counts of murder.

“Due to the prevailing Covid-19 conditions, the High Court will not be seating for the next two days and we want to hold her until then before charging her with four counts of murder,” State counsel Alex Ndiema said.

Mwende confessed to killing her four children namely Melody Warigia (8yrs), Willy Macharia (6yrs), Samantha Njeri (4yrs) and Whitney Nyambura (2yrs).

However, she blamed ‘evil spirits’ from her ex-boyfriend for the macabre killings and pleaded for leniency.

She said:

“I’m a teacher, a mentor and I have never done anything wrong.

“I cannot believe I can kill someone.”

“I suspect my ex-boyfriend is the one who caused all that,”

The four kids were buried last week in a mass grave in Kinangop.

The eulogies of the minors read: “The late met their death on the night of Friday, June 26 under unclear circumstances, shine all the way in the land of the living until we meet again, rest in peace.”

