Thursday, 09 July 2020 – Faded Kenyan rapper, Timmy T-Dat, has reminisced the nice moments he had on stage before coronavirus disrupted the music business.

Timmy is one of the most energetic performers although he has not been doing well in the music charts of late.

Any time he hits the stage, he almost transforms it into a bedroom by engaging in sexual acts with female fans.

Timmy shared a throwback video stimulating sex with a lady and craved for the stage saying, ‘Borders, counties and every other thing is open expect this. Craving for that stage.’

Here’s the video.

