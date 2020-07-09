Thursday, July 9, 2020 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has said that he doesn’t know socialite pastor, Robert Burale, after a section of Kenyans alleged that he paid him to pull Covid19 stunts so as to raise awareness about the deadly virus and scare Kenyans.

Kenyans started doubting whether Burale is sick after he went live on Instagram and facebook from an ICU bed at Nairobi Hospital, dressed in a tshirt and a cap instead of the hospital uniform.

They wondered whether a Covid19 patient with serious breathing problems can have time to go live on social platforms.

Kagwe, at a press briefing, said that he has never heard of Robert Burale and denied claims that he paid him to raise an alarm on the Covid19 by pretending that he is sick.

Watch video.

