Thursday July 9, 2020 – Amani National Congress leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has sensationally claimed that he is the next target of the intimidation of Western leaders by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government.

Speaking yesterday, Mudavadi further alleged that his supporters, legislators and leaders from the region allied to him will also be targeted.

“I know I am the immediate target of police harassment,” Mudavadi revealed.

According to Mudavadi, a “Sky Team” comprised of Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, and Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, has been tasked by Uhuru and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to harass and intimidate him.

“It is aiming at me in a vain attempt to cut me down to size for the reason that I have refused to dance the tune of their master.”

“I advise them to win me over with convincing arguments and not trade in brute force,” he said.

However, Oparanya termed Mudavadi’s assertions as baseless and just his own thinking.

“Nobody has tasked Eugene or me to harass him.”

“I just want to encourage him to strengthen his party, as we strengthen ours.”

“I am in ODM, Eugene is in Jubilee and he is in ANC,” he stated.

Oparanya maintained they are not going to relent in their tours of Western Kenyan to unite the region and champion its interests.

“We are not going to stop.”

“For a long time, we have stagnated as a region because we do not have a common front,” he explained.

Mudavadi nonetheless told Oparanya and Wamalwa to listen to the admonition of elders who have told them to stop seeking division among leaders.

