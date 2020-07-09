Thursday, July 9, 2020 – Even as the number of Covid19 cases continues to surge in the country, there are some bars and nightclubs that have been operating in Nairobi’s CBD illegally despite the Government ban.

The bars in question are owned by prominent businessmen in the city and they have been flouting the Ministry of Health’s regulations on social distancing and wearing of masks.

The bars are always full and the owners part with a Sh 7,000 bribe daily to policemn from Kamukunji and Central Police Station.

The five bars are::

1. Tea Room – Along River Road

2. VIP Hotel – Along River Road

3. Amar Hotel and Restaurant – Along Luthuli Avenue

4. Kitale Bar – Along Luthuli Avenue

5. Sabina Joy Bar – Along Tom Mboya Street.

We hope Interior CS Fred Matiangi and his Health counterpart, Mutahi Kagwe, will order the closure of these pubs because they are the breeding grounds of coronavirus in Nairobi.

Many men and women will die if the Government continues to allow these dingy bars to remain open.

The Kenyan DAILY POST