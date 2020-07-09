Overall purpose of the job

Reporting to the Manager, Examination Administration, the officer’s duty is to perform routine examination tasks including logistics, data entry, preparation of records and reports.

Responsibilities

Receive, file and undertake data entry for exam applications;

Prepare list of candidates registered for examinations for various users

Create, organize and maintain examination files for ease of reference;

Provide general administration/coordination of the Examination processes;

Assist in the production and reproduction of documents;

Requisition materials for various examination processes;

Undertake distribution of exam materials as directed by Manager, Examination Administration.

Undertake data entry for marked scripts

Arrange for secure storage of marked scripts and projects.

Carry out any other duties that may be assigned.

Qualifications

Diploma in Business Administration / Management with minimum 3 years relevant work experience;

Secretarial studies will be an added advantage;

A relevant university degree will be an added advantage;

Proficiency. in computer applications;

Recent experience in higher education institution/examinations office will be desirable; and

Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

Key Skills

Possess excellent ICT skills

Person of high integrity

Observes confidentiality

Organizational skills

Public Relations skills

Communications skills in both English and Kiswahili

Interpersonal skills

Job Benefits

SALARY SCALE

BASIC PAY:

67,612 x 6,182 – 73,794 x 6,182 -79,976 x 6,182 – 86,157 x 6,182 – 92,339 x 6,182 x 98,521 per month

HOUSE ALLOWANCE: Kshs. 20,000

COMMUTTER ALLOWANCE: Kshs. 6,000

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to provide evidence or clearance by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Kenya Revenue Authority (Tax Compliance Certificate), Police Clearance Certificate, Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), and Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) Certificate of Clearance.