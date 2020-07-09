Overall purpose of the job 

Reporting to the Manager, Examination Administration, the officer’s duty is to perform routine examination tasks including logistics, data entry, preparation of records and reports.

Responsibilities

  • Receive, file and undertake data entry for exam applications;
  • Prepare list of candidates registered for examinations for various users
  • Create, organize and maintain examination files for ease of reference;
  • Provide general administration/coordination of the Examination processes;
  • Assist in the production and reproduction of documents;
  • Requisition materials for various examination processes;
  • Undertake distribution of exam materials as directed by Manager, Examination Administration.
  • Undertake data entry for marked scripts
  • Arrange for secure storage of marked scripts and projects.
  • Carry out any other duties that may be assigned.

Qualifications 

  • Diploma in Business Administration / Management with minimum 3 years relevant work experience;
  • Secretarial studies will be an added advantage;
  • A relevant university degree will be an added advantage;
  • Proficiency. in computer applications;
  • Recent experience in higher education institution/examinations office will be desirable; and
  • Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

Key Skills

  • Possess excellent ICT skills
  • Person of high integrity
  • Observes confidentiality
  • Organizational skills
  • Public Relations skills
  • Communications skills in both English and Kiswahili
  • Interpersonal skills

Job Benefits

SALARY SCALE

BASIC PAY:    

67,612 x 6,182 – 73,794 x 6,182 -79,976 x 6,182 – 86,157 x 6,182 – 92,339 x 6,182 x 98,521 per month

HOUSE ALLOWANCE: Kshs. 20,000

COMMUTTER ALLOWANCE: Kshs. 6,000

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to provide evidence or clearance by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Kenya Revenue Authority (Tax Compliance Certificate), Police Clearance Certificate, Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), and Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) Certificate of Clearance.

