Overall purpose of the job
Reporting to the Manager, Examination Administration, the officer’s duty is to perform routine examination tasks including logistics, data entry, preparation of records and reports.
Responsibilities
- Receive, file and undertake data entry for exam applications;
- Prepare list of candidates registered for examinations for various users
- Create, organize and maintain examination files for ease of reference;
- Provide general administration/coordination of the Examination processes;
- Assist in the production and reproduction of documents;
- Requisition materials for various examination processes;
- Undertake distribution of exam materials as directed by Manager, Examination Administration.
- Undertake data entry for marked scripts
- Arrange for secure storage of marked scripts and projects.
- Carry out any other duties that may be assigned.
Qualifications
- Diploma in Business Administration / Management with minimum 3 years relevant work experience;
- Secretarial studies will be an added advantage;
- A relevant university degree will be an added advantage;
- Proficiency. in computer applications;
- Recent experience in higher education institution/examinations office will be desirable; and
- Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution
Key Skills
- Possess excellent ICT skills
- Person of high integrity
- Observes confidentiality
- Organizational skills
- Public Relations skills
- Communications skills in both English and Kiswahili
- Interpersonal skills
Job Benefits
SALARY SCALE
BASIC PAY:
67,612 x 6,182 – 73,794 x 6,182 -79,976 x 6,182 – 86,157 x 6,182 – 92,339 x 6,182 x 98,521 per month
HOUSE ALLOWANCE: Kshs. 20,000
COMMUTTER ALLOWANCE: Kshs. 6,000
Shortlisted candidates shall be required to provide evidence or clearance by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Kenya Revenue Authority (Tax Compliance Certificate), Police Clearance Certificate, Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), and Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) Certificate of Clearance.