Thursday, July 9, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has promised to help Stephen Odhiambo and Dennis Omondi, the two carpenters behind the now famous multipurpose bench to scale up their ‘hustle’

The DP said this after the two delivered five benches the DP had ordered at his Karen residence.

The garden benches go for Sh22, 000 but the DP had agreed to buy five benches at Sh150, 000 when he hosted the artisans last month.

Taking to his social media platforms, Ruto shared photos having a chat with the artisans and announced that he will invest in their dream and support their business.

“Stephen Odhiambo and Dennis Omondi delivered the innovative work of their hands this afternoon.”

“I had their balance, which they asked me to top up and buy a specialised machine that will help them fasten their workmanship.”

“I promised to invest in their dream and support their hustle.”

















