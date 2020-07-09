Thursday, July 9, 2020 – Tanzanian actress, Wema Sepetu, has caused a stir on social media after she confessed that Diamond Platinumz used to assault her when they were in a relationship.

Diamond dated the former beauty queen when his music career was just taking off but their relationship didn’t last long.

Speaking in a recent interview withIjumaa Wikenda, Wema confessed that Diamond used to ‘beat her up’ but she ‘enjoyed it’ because he would spoil her silly after.

She said:

“He would beat me up thoroughly.”

“Ironically, I loved it when he battered me, I just don’t know why that was the case.”

“But, I remember he would pamper me after assaulting me, and, I think I loved it because he’d give me attention after the battering.”

“Honestly speaking, I miss being beaten up by him, a lot.”

“I remember there was a day he saw a suggestive message on my phone.”

“Out of anger, he gave me a hard slap on the cheek.”

“My siblings came to know that I was a victim of domestic abuse.”

“They pleaded with me to leave him, but I told them that they should leave me alone as I was enjoying being beaten up by him.”

In a past interview, Diamond, who has yet to settle despite having several baby mamas across East Africa, stated that there was no woman he had loved more than Wema Sepetu.

“I loved her so much that at times when I felt I was going to lose her to another man, I would cry over her,” said Diamond.

