Thursday, July 9, 2020 – Citizen TV news anchor, Victoria Rubadiri, has excited netizens after sharing a throwback photo of herself with her parents.

The photo that the seasoned media personality shared did not reveal when and where it was taken but she is seen clinging onto her dad’s hand.

Victoria was barely 5 years when the photo was taken.

She captioned the photo:

“My blood… #familyfirst #familyiseverything.”

In a past interview, Ms. Rubadiri revealed that she was born in Nairobi where she spent her childhood before relocating to the US for her education.

“Yes I am Kenyan, I was born here in Nairobi, spent ten years of my life here, and then we went to the United States of America.”

“Some people think my name is from Uganda, some people think it is from Rwanda but it is actually from Malawi,” she said.

See the photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.