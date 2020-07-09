Thursday, 09 July 2020 – Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Suna East MP, Junet Mohammed, have jetted to Dubai in a lavish private jet to visit ODM leader, Raila Odinga, who is recovering after undergoing surgery.
Soon after photos of Joho and Junet aboard the lavish private jet were posted online, hawk-eyed social media detectives spotted a lady’s handbag that was placed near the jet’s table.
The handbag reportedly belongs to former anchor, Betty Kyallo, who is said to have rekindled his love affair with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.
However, Betty has rebuffed those claims that she accompanied Joho and Junet to Dubai in the lavish private jet.
The Kenyan DAILY POST has also learnt that the high end salon that Betty launched recently was funded by the Mombasa Governor.
Here’s how social media detectives linked Betty Kyallo to the Dubai trip.
The Kenyan DAILY POST