Thursday July 9, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has continued with his philanthropic work of assisting those affected with coronavirus.

Since the first coronavirus case was reported in Kenya on March 13th, 2020, millions of Kenyans have lost their jobs and closed their businesses.

On Thursday, Ruto empowered youths from Westlands, Kasarani, Embakasi East and Kamkunji constituencies who lost their jobs due to Covid19.

Dr. William Ruto supported them with carts, wheelbarrows, power generators, screen printing equipment, water tanks, and salon equipment to assist them open new businesses.

Here are photos of Dr. William Ruto's work

























