Thursday, July 9, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 447 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours – the highestnumber recorded in a single day in the country since the first case was reported in March.

Speaking in Mombasa County on Thursday, Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, said that the new cases were detected from 3,803 samples.

This brings the number of confirmed positive cases in the country so far to 8975.

In terms of gender, 280 of the positive cases are male while 167 are female while the youngest patient is 1 years old and the oldest is 88 years old.

“Today’s case records a 1-year-old child. We need to protect infants; Ngoja huyo mgeni apate afueni kidogo ndio umtembele.”

“MPesa pia inaweza tembea” said Kagwe.

At the same time, Kagwe announced that four more patients had succumbed to Covid19 in the last 24-hours bringing the total number of deaths as a result of the virus to 173.

But on the bright side, 64 more people have fully recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 2,657.

The CS also warned Kenyans keen to travel to Mombasa after President Uhuru lifted the cessation of movement order to be extra careful.

“Mombasa has over 1,663 active cases and these numbers are likely to go up.”

“Mombasa is a place everyone in Nairobi and elsewhere has been waiting to visit as soon as cessation of movement has been lifted, hopefully this does not indicate a surge in cases.”

