We are looking for an Administrative Intern to work in our administration department.

The ideal candidate should be knowledgeable in tendering process and a quick learner.

Responsibilities & Duties

Assist with scanning and filing procedures

Assist with tendering processes

Update purchasing list and make month end purchases for company use

Assist the procurement department in seeking for better suppliers and acquiring quotations

Manage the monthly tracking of our physical inventory

Work on Data entry tasks

Account management for new and existing customers

Following up deliveries to check if everything is working well

Assist in checking the necessary monthly updates for our website

Skills / Qualifications:

BA/BS in Business Administration or related field

Excellent in English language, both oral and written

Must be very aggressive and ready to learn

Self-confident and a good communicator

Both able to work in a team and have strong leadership talents

Be able to undertake other tasks or duties as assigned by management

Interested candidates are invited to strictly email their cover letter and CV with the subject, Administrative assistant to careers@hrmconnection.com by 18th July 2020.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.