We are looking for an Administrative Intern to work in our administration department.

The ideal candidate should be knowledgeable in tendering process and a quick learner.

Responsibilities & Duties

  • Assist with scanning and filing procedures
  • Assist with tendering processes
  • Update purchasing list and make month end purchases for company use
  • Assist the procurement department in seeking for better suppliers and acquiring quotations
  • Manage the monthly tracking of our physical inventory
  • Work on Data entry tasks
  • Account management for new and existing customers
  • Following up deliveries to check if everything is working well
  • Assist in checking the necessary monthly updates for our website

Skills / Qualifications:

  • BA/BS in Business Administration or related field
  • Excellent in English language, both oral and written
  • Must be very aggressive and ready to learn
  • Self-confident and a good communicator
  • Both able to work in a team and have strong leadership talents
  • Be able to undertake other tasks or duties as assigned by management

Interested candidates are invited to strictly email their cover letter and CV with the subject, Administrative assistant to careers@hrmconnection.com by 18th July 2020.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply