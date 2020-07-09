We are looking for an Administrative Intern to work in our administration department.
The ideal candidate should be knowledgeable in tendering process and a quick learner.
Responsibilities & Duties
- Assist with scanning and filing procedures
- Assist with tendering processes
- Update purchasing list and make month end purchases for company use
- Assist the procurement department in seeking for better suppliers and acquiring quotations
- Manage the monthly tracking of our physical inventory
- Work on Data entry tasks
- Account management for new and existing customers
- Following up deliveries to check if everything is working well
- Assist in checking the necessary monthly updates for our website
Skills / Qualifications:
- BA/BS in Business Administration or related field
- Excellent in English language, both oral and written
- Must be very aggressive and ready to learn
- Self-confident and a good communicator
- Both able to work in a team and have strong leadership talents
- Be able to undertake other tasks or duties as assigned by management
Interested candidates are invited to strictly email their cover letter and CV with the subject, Administrative assistant to careers@hrmconnection.com by 18th July 2020.
Only short listed candidates will be contacted.