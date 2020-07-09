Our client is seeking to recruit Accountant to join their dedicated team

Duties and Responsibilities:

Manage all accounting operations based on accounting principles.

Prepare budget and financial forecasts.

Publish financial statements in time.

Conduct month-end and year-end close process.

Compute taxes and prepare tax returns.

Audit financial transactions and document accounting control procedures.

Determines payroll requirements; maintains payroll data; prepares and processes monthly payrolls.

File all statutory deductions-PAYE, NHIF & NSSF

Interacts with internal and external auditors in completing audits.

Prepare and review budgets, revenue, expenses, payroll entries, invoices, Bank reconciliation and other accounting documents.

Prepare profit and loss statements and monthly closing and cost accounting reports.

Supervise the input and handling of financial data and reports for the company’s automated financial systems.

Establish, maintain, and coordinate the implementation of accounting and accounting control procedures.

Requirements

Accounting experience and not less than 1 year.

Excellent working knowledge of Sage

Excellent interpersonal skills.

If qualified kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com clearly indicating “Accountant” on the subject line by 10th July 2020