Our client is seeking to recruit Accountant to join their dedicated team

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Manage all accounting operations based on accounting principles.
  • Prepare budget and financial forecasts.
  • Publish financial statements in time.
  • Conduct month-end and year-end close process.
  • Compute taxes and prepare tax returns.
  • Audit financial transactions and document accounting control procedures.
  • Determines payroll requirements; maintains payroll data; prepares and processes monthly payrolls.
  • File all statutory deductions-PAYE, NHIF & NSSF
  • Interacts with internal and external auditors in completing audits.
  • Prepare and review budgets, revenue, expenses, payroll entries, invoices, Bank reconciliation and other accounting documents.
  • Prepare profit and loss statements and monthly closing and cost accounting reports.
  • Supervise the input and handling of financial data and reports for the company’s automated financial systems.
  • Establish, maintain, and coordinate the implementation of accounting and accounting control procedures.

Requirements

  • Accounting experience and not less than 1 year.
  • Excellent working knowledge of Sage
  • Excellent interpersonal skills.

If qualified kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com clearly indicating “Accountant” on the subject line by 10th July 2020

