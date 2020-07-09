Our client is seeking to recruit Accountant to join their dedicated team
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Manage all accounting operations based on accounting principles.
- Prepare budget and financial forecasts.
- Publish financial statements in time.
- Conduct month-end and year-end close process.
- Compute taxes and prepare tax returns.
- Audit financial transactions and document accounting control procedures.
- Determines payroll requirements; maintains payroll data; prepares and processes monthly payrolls.
- File all statutory deductions-PAYE, NHIF & NSSF
- Interacts with internal and external auditors in completing audits.
- Prepare and review budgets, revenue, expenses, payroll entries, invoices, Bank reconciliation and other accounting documents.
- Prepare profit and loss statements and monthly closing and cost accounting reports.
- Supervise the input and handling of financial data and reports for the company’s automated financial systems.
- Establish, maintain, and coordinate the implementation of accounting and accounting control procedures.
Requirements
- Accounting experience and not less than 1 year.
- Excellent working knowledge of Sage
- Excellent interpersonal skills.
If qualified kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com clearly indicating “Accountant” on the subject line by 10th July 2020