Job Title: Senior Accountant

Location: Kiambu County,

Background

Mathara Holdings Limited seeks to recruit an experienced, competent and self-motivated individual with who will form the core team that will deliver on the Corporation’s strategic intentions.

Job Purpose

The Senior Accountant will administratively report to the Chief Finance Officer and provide day to day oversight of all finance functions while overseeing cost controls and financial compliance of the Head Office and all business units.

Responsibilities

Provide to the management accurate and timely management accounts on a monthly basis;

Provide supervisory role to the accountant receivable/payable and branch accounts assistants;

Avail fully all branch/unit management accounts;

Oversee companywide monthly expenditures;

Drawing rental leases in conjunction with the property managers and giving a report to the management;

Plan and execute stock taking exercises and provide inventory report on a regular basis;

Preparation and updating of the fixed asset register; and

Liaise with unit managers to ensure the projected incomes are met or exceeded; and

Any other duties that may be assigned by the CFO.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an Officer must have:

The candidate must be holder of a Bachelor of Commerce, accounting/Finance option;

The candidate must be a holder of CPA(K) and a member of ICPAK in good standing;

The candidate should possess at least 5 years’ or more minimum experience in a FMCG in the level of a Financial/Management accountant or senior accountant;

The candidate who has experience in working for a group company which has subsidiaries or independent branches, will have an added advantage;

The candidate must be computer literate with proficiency in Navision accounting software, Sage Evolution or any other relevant ERP system;

Ability to generate and present accurate and timely reports; and

Able to work autonomously and/or with minimal supervision.

How to Apply

If you fit the above profile and are interested in this challenging opportunity, please submit your application to hr@matharaholdings.com with the job title as the subject heading. Your application should consist of a cover letter and detailed curriculum vitae in MS Word or PDF with three (3) professional referees.

Include your current and expected remuneration package in the cover letter. Remuneration will be discussed with the suitable candidate and will be commensurate with the level of experience and the qualifications required for this position.

The deadline for submission of applications is Close of Business, 5 PM, Friday 10th July 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. We are an equal opportunity employer.