Qualifications

a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade C or its equivalent qualification; and

a Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Social Work, Sociology, Psychology, Anthropology, Mental Health or its equivalen qualifications from a recognized institution.

Responsibilities

An officer at this level will be a member of a Health team.

Specific duties and responsibilities at this level will include:

addressing the psychosocial effects as related to patients’ diagnosis, prognosis and future resettlement;

counseling patients especially in cases associated with pandemic diseases, metal illness, HIV/AIDS, epilepsy;

extracting psychosocial information from the patient and observing casual factors which might be useful to the treatment plan; and

implementation of patients’ treatment programme and follow up on discharge

How To Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Commission website: www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal: www.psckjobs.go.ke so as to reach the Commission on or before 13th July 2020 latest by 5.00 p.m. (East African Time)