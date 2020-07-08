Wednesday July 8, 2020 – Kirinyaga County MCAs have moved to court to oppose a decision by the Senate committee that nullified the impeachment of Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru.

The MCAs, through their lawyer Ndegwa Njiru, want the County boss charged afresh stating that the Senate did not adhere to Constitutional requirements in handling the impeachment case.

Confirming the filing of the petition on Tuesday, the lawyer said the court should counter-check the report presented by the select 11-member committee that was chaired by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala because it was a “pure mistrial”.

“Let the court decide on the legal propriety of this Senate report on the impeachment of Governor Anne Waiganjo.”

“We cannot allow State organs funded by greengrocers to abdicate on the Constitutional duties with impunity.”

“We are filing today,” Njiru argued.

Njiru wondered why the Senate cleared the Governor despite massive evidence on corruption presented to the committee.

“How can the Senate find that money was lost in the County and fail to punish those responsible?” he posed.

The MCAs want Chief Justice David Maraga to appoint a three-judge bench to hear their petition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST