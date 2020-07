Wednesday, 08 July 2020 – This young man was among a group of protesters who took to the streets to protest against police brutality during the 30th anniversary of the Saba Saba movement.

A cop confronted the brave man and attempted to clobber him yet he was holding a peaceful demo and the man taught the cop a lesson he will never forget even after he retires from the force.

See photos.









The Kenyan DAILY POST