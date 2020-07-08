Tuesday July 7, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has outlined the Government’s development priorities for the 2020/21 Financial Year.

Speaking when he chaired a virtual meeting with the Government’s senior Executives that included Cabinet Secretaries, Chief Administrative Secretaries and Principal Secretaries, Uhuru revealed that the precedence this financial year will be implementation and completion of ongoing Priority Projects and Programmes.

The programs include enhancing manufacturing, food security and nutrition, universal health coverage and affordable housing.

He emphasized the importance of strictly implementing the programs within set timelines and budgets.

The President also reiterated his earlier directive that no new projects will be initiated except with his express authority.

The completion rate of Projects and Programmes will be adopted as a key performance indicator for all Cabinet Secretaries, Chief Administrative Secretaries and Principal Secretaries as a measure of accountability.

Uhuru noted that Collective Responsibility should be demonstrated by enhanced presence and visibility of Government on the ground through inspection of projects and robust public engagements.

He told Government departments to settle pending bills as a key priority and to ensure that pending bills are the first charge on each Ministry’s Budget despite Covid 19 having taken a toll on the economy.

He called upon State departments and State agencies to give preferential procurement to Kenyan made goods and services in the spirit of the Buy Kenya Build Kenya agenda.

Senior Ranks of the Executive received a stern warning from Uhuru against corruption and malfeasance by noting that there’s no room for the vices in his Administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST