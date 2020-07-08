Tuesday July 7, 2020 – A close lieutenant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee Party are not serious with the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking on Tuesday, ODM chairman, John Mbadi, claimed that Jubilee’s composition of two key House committees signals lack of interest in BBI.

These are the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee and that of Delegated Legislation.

“The two committees are very crucial for BBI process and partly that is why the changes were being made in the leadership, especially from Jubilee side.”

“So we expect members who are going to sit in JLAC and Delegated Legislation to be people who are supporting BBI and the reform agenda,” Mbadi said.

For instance, Mbadi said out of JLAC’s 19 members, only three out of Jubilee’s 12 members are supportive of the BBI and the handshake, expressing fear that they may use their numbers to gang up against the proposed BBI reforms at the committee level.

“On Jubilee side, out of 12, nine are Tanga Tanga.”

“So you have only three who you can rely on.”

“We cannot make such a mistake, unless we have left the BBI agenda,” he said.

“I told the Majority leader (Amos Kimunya) that I was not comfortable that [Gladys] Shollei (Uasin Gishu MP), [George] Murugara (Tharaka), [John] Kiarie (Dagoretti South) are in JLAC, these are people who are not supportive of the process.”

But Kimunya has dismissed the ODM argument saying the committees are not being reconstituted to pass the BBI report.

