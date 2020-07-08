Wednesday, July 8, 2020 – Karen suburb is one of Nairobi’s most prestigious neighborhoods where those with wealth and social standing want to own property.

For instance, majority of the Kenyan elite from politicians to business tycoons, reside in Karen.

Consequently, properties in these leafy suburb cost an arm and a leg.

To put this into perspective, there is this property in Karen that has been put for sale and the owner wants a staggering Sh110 million (1.1 million dollars).

The property that is located at Miotoni Ridge, is a 5 bedroom house (all ensuite plus one bedroom SQ) sitting on 3.268hectares plot.

Check out the photos below.

























