Tuesday, July 7, 2020 – This shocking moment an overturned tanker exploded into flames while people were siphoning fuel was caught on camera in Colombia.

The incident happened on Monday, July 6th, on the road connecting the towns of Barranquilla and Cienaga, in northern Colombia.

According to reports, at least seven people were killed and more than 50 sustained serious burn wounds.

Confirming the incident, Mayor of Pueblo Viejo, Fabian Obispo said:

“Unfortunately a vehicle full of fuel exploded and killed about seven people.”

“More than 50 people are injured.”

“It is a tragic situation that the town of Pueblo Viejo is undergoing,” he said.

He added that the victims have yet to be identified.

This mirrors an incident in Kenya in 2009 where over 100 people died after a fuel tanker exploded while they were siphoning fuel in Molo.

