Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) is a corporate body established under the Statistics Act (2006). It is the principal Government agency responsible for the collection, compilation, analysis, publication and dissemination of official statistical information and its custody. It also oversees the coordination, supervision and development of programmes within the National Statistical System.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics in partnership with Statistics Sweden invites applications from suitably qualified individuals to fill the following positions for Interns/Young Statisticians:

Job Title: Intern Supply Chain Management

Positions: 1

Ref: KNBS/SCM/Intern/8/2020 Terms of Service: Temporary (12 months)

Job Purpose: Reporting to the Assistant Manager Supply Chain Management, the Intern will participate in the implementation of programmes and activities of the Director General’s Office and specifically the Supply Chain Management Division.

Responsibilities

Assisting in the implementation of the procurement plan;

Assisting in Preparation of Request for Quotation documents, tender documents and contract documents;

Participating in Preparation of Professional Opinion’s;

Ensuring implementation of ISO QMS in the Department;

Assisting in updating and Maintenance of supplier data base and Updating pre-qualification list of suppliers- AGPO group;

Participating in secretariat services in Supply Chain Management Committees;

Participating in preparation of Tender close and opening minutes, evaluation reports and analysis of Request for Quotation (RFQs);

Developing reports for given assignments;

Working closely with the Mentor, Supervisor and colleagues to implement programmes and activities of the Directorate;

Assisting in preparing for planned events and activities by developing and assembling information and necessary materials;

Acquiring relevant skills in areas of specialization;

Participating in Directorate, Divisional and Sectional meetings and trainings;

Undertaking duties at the Headquarters and in the Field, as required;

Maintaining the required records of Internship, completing and submitting the records and a report at the end of the programme;

Any other duties lawfully assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications

Must be a Kenyan Citizen

Must have attained a minimum 2nd Class Honors Degree in Supply Chain Management, Purchasing and Supplies Management, Business Management Specializing in Purchasing and Supplies Option or related qualifications from a recognized institution;

Additional information for applicants:

Should not be engaged in another organization;

Should not have undertaken any other internship or been exposed to work;

Experience in their area of specialization, after graduation;

Must be computer literate;

Must be available full time for the twelve months’ duration of the program;

Should possess interpersonal and communication skills;

Must be goal oriented and dynamic;

Should possess strong analytical skills;

Should possess unquestionable integrity; and be

Goal oriented, dynamic, self-driven and diligent

Should attach a copy of Certificate of Good conduct or an indication of having applied for one;

Take note that the monthly stipend for Young Statisticians is 30, 000 and Kshs. 25,000 for Interns.

Applicable statutory deductions will apply.

How to Apply

Applicants should apply using the attached application form, provide certified copies of academic and professional certificates, transcripts, testimonials and National ID/Passport.

The reference number for the Internship/Young Statisticians post applied for should be clearly marked on the envelope and addressed to:-

The Director General

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics P. O. Box 30266 – 00100

Real Towers, Upper Hill 4th Floor, Registry section NAIROBI

Applications must be received not later than 9th July, 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

KNBS is an equal opportunity employer.