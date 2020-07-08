Tuesday July 7, 2020 – Sirisia MP, John Waluke’s wife, Roseline Waluke, has revealed how she is being humiliated and abused as she seeks to raise Sh 1 billion to secure her husband’s release.

In an interview with a local daily, Mrs Waluke revealed that people have called her number to abuse her.

Others, she said, are only interested in finding out just how much she has received so far.

“I’m stressed and I regret starting this fundraiser to bail out my husband.”

“People have been mocking me and hurling abuses at me instead of helping me.”

“I wouldn’t have done it had I known things would turn out this way.”

“I have left everything to God.”

“Some are calling and telling me that they can’t contribute money for a thief,” she said.

Mrs Waluke did, however, note that she will not give up the fight to have her husband, who is facing 67 years in jail, released.

“The contributions will just continue although like today nobody has sent me even Sh10.”

“I have left the fight to God but what hurts me most are the abuses and mockery.”

“God knows it all,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST