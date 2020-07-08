Wednesday July 8, 2020 – The Ministry of Health has said that it is concerned over the state of health facilities in Kirinyaga County under the leadership of Governor Anne Waiguru.

In a report tabled by a taskforce on Tuesday, MoH said Kirinyaga County is considered a high risk area because it does not have proper isolation centres to deal with COVID19.

The County has only one ICU bed and no high dependency unit.

It is banking on the completion of a modern complex at Kerugoya Referral Hospital in August.

Next door neighbour, Embu, is also not fully prepared to handle the coronavirus pandemic, with Kenya National Union of Nurses County Branch Secretary, Joseph Ngwasi, saying health workers are not equipped to deal with large numbers of patients.

“The County has about 50 beds in the isolation ward while there are not enough trained health workers to handle the pandemic,” Mr Ngwasi said.

“There is not a single testing machine in Embu.”

Muranga County and Nyeri County are the only Counties in Mt kenya that are adequately prepared to deal with Covid19.

Nyeri has 50 ICU beds and 310 isolation beds while Muranga under the leadership of Governor Wa Iria has 35 ICU beds and 305 isolation beds.

