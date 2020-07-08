Wednesday July 7, 2020 – Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are currently investigating Kirinyaga Deputy Governor, Peter Ndambiri, over the misappropriation of Sh 138 million meant for E-learning in Kirinyaga County.

The money was donated by Homeland Educational International project and was aimed at providing e-learning solutions for students in low-income areas.

The initiative was piloted in Kirinyaga’s Karoti Girls High School, and donors across the world had contributed Sh571 million.

Sources from DCI said that part of the Sh138 million disbursement may have been diverted to offshore bank accounts owned and operated by two of Mr Ndambiri’s children.

However, when contacted, Mr Ndambiri denied the allegations that some of the funds were traced to his children’s bank accounts, and insisted that he was the one who reported the attempted theft of donor funds to the DCI offices in Mwea.

Mr Ndambiri said after he was approached over the initiative, a team singled out Karoti Girls High School to pilot the project.

“The team led by Prof Mwachodzi wa Mwachofi introduced themselves and I inquired whether he had all the required documentation and approvals from the Ministry of Education.”

“But I got suspicious about the dealings and reported the matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Mwea constituency.”

“There was no money received or money lost,” he said.

