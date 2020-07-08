Wednesday, July 8, 2020 – City pastor cum motivation speaker, Robert Burale, is ‘battling for his life’ at Nairobi Hospital after allegedly contracting Covid19.

Burale revealed that he tested positive for the deadly virus on Monday and went on to warn Kenyans to observe the safety measures laid out by the Government.

On Tuesday, Burale went on Instagram to update his followers about his condition.

During the session, he said he was put on oxygen because he couldn’t breathe normally and urged Kenyans to pray for him.

However, his story does not seem to add up given that he was wearing a cap yet he purports to be in ICU.

At the same time, several people have come out to accuse Burale of being a congenital liar and con masquerading as a preacher.

Forget #YawezekanaBilaRUTO Like WTF Pastor Burale in HDU with a cap on😂💀 Is he in Nairobi Hospital?😪 pic.twitter.com/9K2kIHr5Ua — Karen Mwakio (@karenmwakio) July 8, 2020

