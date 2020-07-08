Wednesday, July 8, 2020 – The Popular IMAX 20th Century movie theatre located along Mama Ngina Street in Nairobi’s CBD is being auctioned over rent arrears.

This is according to a notice published on local dailies where the landlord of Century Plaza building directed auctioneers to recover property from the cinema hall over defaulted rent.

“Under instructions received from our client, we shall sell by public auction the undermentioned goods on Wednesday 15th July, 2020 at 20th Century Plaza, Nairobi CBD at 11am,” the notice reads in part.

Some of the equipments set to be auctioned include, retractable seats, projectors, TV sets, power back-up units, roof and wall mounted speakers, fridges, glass top tables, chairs, alcoholic and soft drinks, lounge seats, freezers, ice cube makers, and cookers.

Those interested in participating in the auction are required to pay a refundable deposit of Sh100, 000 in order to obtain a bidding number.

IMAX 20th century was the remaining movie theatre within Nairobi’s CBD and could accommodate up to 255 people seated at a go.

The theatre was the second commercial screen for IMAX in Africa after Morocco and has been closed since March, when the first case of Covid-19 was announced in the country.

