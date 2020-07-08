Wednesday July 8, 2020 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has found himself in a fix after he was barred from accessing a 50-acre parcel of land he had been tilling.

According to reports, former colonial chief and businessman, Kibor Arap Talai’s children filed a suit seeking to have Sudi, who is Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, barred from trespassing or cultivating the land.

The court stopped the politician from accessing the property explaining that it had not been subdivided among the beneficiaries due to a succession case that was filed in 2014.

Justice Millicent Odeny further noted that the MP was not among beneficiaries of the land.

“The defendant herein is not a beneficiary and there would be no way of dealing with the dispute in the succession cause pending before the High Court.”

“The succession cause involves the beneficiaries and the distribution of the estate,” ruled the court.

The court had issued orders barring invasion into the parcel of land in 2016.

The suit in question was filed by Talai’s children, Nancy and Joshua, on March 17th, 2020, seeking to stop Sudi from tilling the land.

“The court stopped the beneficiaries from selling, altering, or charging the suit land.”

“How do you deal with a third party who is neither a beneficiary nor a party to the succession cause?” added the judge.

In his defence, Sudi, through his lawyer Jane Tororei, told the Eldoret Court that he had signed a memorandum of understanding with Eunice Talai who is a widow of one of the former Chief’s sons.

The understanding allowed him to use the land while catering to the financial needs of the children.

The Kenyan DAILY POST