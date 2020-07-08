Wednesday July 8, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta chaired a virtual Cabinet meeting on Tuesday where he rallied Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to fast track all the unfinished projects in their departments.

During the Cabinet meeting, Uhuru also set new performance indicators – with the rate of completion of projects being listed as a key priority – even as a major reshuffle within the Executive looms.

But as Uhuru was re-energising his team which will play a key role in consolidating his legacy, his deputy, William Ruto, was hosting a delegation of church leaders from Nyeri County in his Karen office.

Sources said it was Interior CabinetSecretary Fred Matiang’i, the chair of the powerful National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee, who invited the President to speak.

Asked why Ruto was absent, Ruto’s deputy secretary of communication, Emmanuel Talam, said “the DP cannot refuse to attend any such meeting and he cannot also gatecrash meetings he is not invited”.

“You cannot skip a meeting to which you’ve not been invited.”

“Find out from Kanze Dena (State House spokesperson) or Joseph Kinyua (Secretary to Cabinet) if the DP was invited,” Talam said.

